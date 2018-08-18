Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $1.17 Million in HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $30.21 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $970.98 million, a P/E ratio of 112.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.56.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

