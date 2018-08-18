LSV Asset Management Raises Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,487,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,280,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $147,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 725,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,188,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 183,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 8,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 820,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, insider R Steven Hamner sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $515,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,114,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,409,868.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Steven Dawson bought 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $81,589.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,812.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.72 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

