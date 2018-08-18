Luna Stars Trading Down 33.5% This Week (LSTR)

Luna Stars (CURRENCY:LSTR) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Luna Stars has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Luna Stars token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail and Cobinhood. Luna Stars has a market cap of $0.00 and $9,504.00 worth of Luna Stars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00292519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00154705 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000200 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011718 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00032923 BTC.

About Luna Stars

Luna Stars’ total supply is 38,000,000,000 tokens. Luna Stars’ official Twitter account is @luna_dating and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Luna Stars is www.meetluna.com. The official message board for Luna Stars is medium.com/lunalabs.

Buying and Selling Luna Stars

Luna Stars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Stars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Stars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Luna Stars using one of the exchanges listed above.

