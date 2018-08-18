Mainframe (MFT) Price Hits $0.0060 on Exchanges

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Mainframe has a market capitalization of $15.26 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mainframe has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Mainframe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Coinbe, Binance and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000336 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00288677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00153220 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000197 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011506 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00032384 BTC.

Mainframe Token Profile

Mainframe was first traded on July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,542,862,213 tokens. Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mainframe is mainframe.com. The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com.

Buying and Selling Mainframe

Mainframe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, Upbit, Bittrex, Coinbe and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mainframe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mainframe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mainframe using one of the exchanges listed above.

