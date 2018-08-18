Masimo (MASI) Hits New 1-Year High at $114.02

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.02 and last traded at $113.42, with a volume of 6433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.46.

MASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Masimo from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $200,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,347 shares of company stock worth $12,746,589. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 6,605.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,821,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,822 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 102.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,381,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,542,000 after acquiring an additional 697,920 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 248.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,930,000 after acquiring an additional 494,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2,334.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 464,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,836,000 after acquiring an additional 445,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 77.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 799,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,225,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

