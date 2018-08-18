Masonite International (DOOR) Earns News Impact Score of 0.08

News articles about Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Masonite International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 47.4191045596519 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Masonite International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.60. 86,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,058. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Masonite International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 4,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,261.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

