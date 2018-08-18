MaxCoin (MAX) Market Capitalization Tops $2.47 Million

MaxCoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. MaxCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $370.00 worth of MaxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MaxCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptohub. Over the last week, MaxCoin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MaxCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.09 or 0.02351801 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00611882 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00016517 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00017112 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00022357 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00048332 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00027269 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00017491 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00010020 BTC.

MaxCoin Coin Profile

MaxCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MaxCoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for MaxCoin is www.maxcoinproject.org. MaxCoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MaxCoin Coin Trading

MaxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MaxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.