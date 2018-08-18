Mcdonald’s (MCD) PT Lowered to $171.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $178.00 to $171.00 in a research note published on Wednesday. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCD. Nomura raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mcdonald’s to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.93.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,526,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $146.84 and a 12 month high of $178.70.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 133.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $102,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $104,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth $104,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.