Meridian Bancorp Inc (EBSB) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,986 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,882 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Meridian Bancorp worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,095,000 after purchasing an additional 270,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Meridian Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,531,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,008,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Meridian Bancorp by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,181,698 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 269,126 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meridian Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064,437 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 57,331 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Meridian Bancorp by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 860,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBSB opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $992.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.21. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $21.85.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.80 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 8.56%. equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James G. Sartori sold 19,852 shares of Meridian Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $386,716.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

