MERLIN ENTERTAI/S (MERLY) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of MERLIN ENTERTAI/S (OTCMKTS:MERLY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MERLIN ENTERTAI/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of MERLY opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. MERLIN ENTERTAI/S has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of -0.31.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. MERLIN ENTERTAI/S’s payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

MERLIN ENTERTAI/S Company Profile

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centre, Seal Sanctuaries, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, Shreks Adventure London, and Little BIG City brands.

