Metaverse ETP Price Tops $3.07 on Major Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $3.07 or 0.00048321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinBene, Bitfinex and TOPBTC. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $149.37 million and $8.85 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.16 or 0.04546406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00204398 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00039659 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dorado (DOR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 56,144,777 coins and its circulating supply is 48,609,431 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, QBTC, HitBTC, Bit-Z, CoinBene and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.