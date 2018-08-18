Metro AG Preference Shares (B4B3) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Metro AG Preference Shares (ETR:B4B3) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.88 ($14.64).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on B4B3 shares. BNP Paribas set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Barclays set a €21.00 ($23.86) price target on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €13.70 ($15.57) price target on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.11) price target on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

Get Metro AG Preference Shares alerts:

Shares of Metro AG Preference Shares stock traded down €0.36 ($0.41) on Monday, hitting €11.65 ($13.24). The stock had a trading volume of 1,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. Metro AG Preference Shares has a twelve month low of €15.12 ($17.18) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($22.39).

About Metro AG Preference Shares

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Metro AG Preference Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro AG Preference Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.