Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS) Insider Michael David Kors Sells 179,920 Shares

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $12,837,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE KORS traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.98. 2,038,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $41.47 and a 12-month high of $74.07.

Get Michael Kors alerts:

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.37. Michael Kors had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KORS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Michael Kors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Michael Kors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. MKM Partners set a $74.00 target price on Michael Kors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Michael Kors from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Michael Kors by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,939 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $741,120,000 after acquiring an additional 465,815 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Michael Kors by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,538,841 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $302,286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,707 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,651,631 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $176,599,000 after buying an additional 2,003,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,035,745 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $126,379,000 after buying an additional 81,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,763,621 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $117,457,000 after buying an additional 923,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Michael Kors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Kors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.