Michael X. Mcbride Acquires 1,000 Shares of SB One Bancorp (SBBX) Stock

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Director Michael X. Mcbride purchased 1,000 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,425 shares in the company, valued at $176,687.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SB One Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,712. SB One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $222.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Get SB One Bancorp alerts:

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. equities analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 689,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after buying an additional 154,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,141,000. Seidman Lawrence B purchased a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,973,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,797,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,580,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SB One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.