Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,258 Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (MGU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000.

Get Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGU opened at $22.18 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc (the Fund) is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide to its common stockholders a high level of total return consisting of dividends, and other income and capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of equity, debt, preferred or convertible securities and other instruments that are issued by the United States and non-United States companies that own, operate or manage infrastructure assets.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.