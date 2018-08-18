Millennium Management LLC Has $343,000 Stake in Ehi Car Services Ltd (EHIC)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Ehi Car Services Ltd (NYSE:EHIC) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,909 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ehi Car Services were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ehi Car Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,704,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ehi Car Services by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 30,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ehi Car Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 23,457 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Ehi Car Services by 23.2% during the first quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 227,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ehi Car Services by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ehi Car Services alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ehi Car Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of Ehi Car Services stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. Ehi Car Services Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $898.97 million, a P/E ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ehi Car Services Profile

eHi Car Services Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides car rental and car services to individuals, and corporate and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. The company offers self-drive car rental services; and chauffeured car services, including airport pickup and drop-off, inter-office transfers, and other business transportation services, as well as event-driven activities, such as conventions, promotional tours, and special events.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ehi Car Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ehi Car Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.