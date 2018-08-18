Millennium Management LLC Sells 49,862 Shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,862 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Clearwater Paper worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

CLW opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.86. Clearwater Paper Corp has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The company has a market cap of $406.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.15 million. research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearwater Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

