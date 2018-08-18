Mission Wealth Management LP Has $339,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 41.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Pwmco LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $254,000.

NYSE A opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $60.28 and a one year high of $75.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on A. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 6,931 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $460,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

