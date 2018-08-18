Mission Wealth Management LP Has $4.35 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,112 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.6% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Netflix by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Netflix by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “$375.13” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $316.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a PE ratio of 253.42, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.23 and a fifty-two week high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 86,037 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.73, for a total value of $28,368,980.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,980.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $189,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 434,727 shares of company stock worth $159,153,534. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.