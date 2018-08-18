Multi-Color (LABL) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.21

News coverage about Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Multi-Color earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 47.5004439248402 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Multi-Color stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 126,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,036. Multi-Color has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Multi-Color had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $456.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.85 million. sell-side analysts predict that Multi-Color will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Multi-Color’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

LABL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Multi-Color from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Multi-Color has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

In related news, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 17,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,230,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 32,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $2,269,654.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,474. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Multi-Color Company Profile

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

