Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $140,000 Stake in Opus Bank (OPB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its stake in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Opus Bank were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Opus Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,356,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Opus Bank by 20.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,822,000 after acquiring an additional 321,256 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Opus Bank by 4.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 19,706 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,428,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Opus Bank by 85.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPB. BidaskClub downgraded Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered Opus Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opus Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OPB opened at $28.65 on Friday. Opus Bank has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $975.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Opus Bank will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

Opus Bank Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

