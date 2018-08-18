Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Trims Stake in Depomed Inc (DEPO)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its stake in shares of Depomed Inc (NASDAQ:DEPO) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,930 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Depomed were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Depomed by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,307,181 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after buying an additional 464,234 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Depomed by 1,063.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,187,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after buying an additional 1,085,478 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Depomed by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 764,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Depomed by 2.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 722,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 18,539 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Depomed during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,954,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEPO. ValuEngine raised shares of Depomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Depomed and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Depomed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of DEPO opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.27. Depomed Inc has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Depomed had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. Depomed’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Depomed Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Depomed Company Profile

Depomed, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

