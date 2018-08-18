Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 48,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.4% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.37.

In related news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $500,070.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 483,680 shares in the company, valued at $15,289,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $30.74 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $319.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

