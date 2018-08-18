New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 11,555 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,555 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Rand Wealth LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Patterson Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. BidaskClub cut Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.