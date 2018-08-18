New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000.

Shares of MDRX opened at $14.60 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.78 to $16.13 in a report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.37.

In related news, Director Michael Klayko purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 117,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,783.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Farley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,040.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $609,650. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

