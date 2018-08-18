New Relic (NEWR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $118.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New Relic from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an equal weight rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.13.

New Relic stock opened at $100.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.80 and a beta of 0.77. New Relic has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $114.78.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $108.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.09 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $803,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $9,313,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,642 shares of company stock valued at $40,002,216 over the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 28.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,772,000 after purchasing an additional 731,705 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 158.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,744,000 after purchasing an additional 669,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in New Relic in the second quarter worth approximately $64,051,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 502.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,443,000 after purchasing an additional 331,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the first quarter worth approximately $19,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

