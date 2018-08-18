Nimiq Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $22,581.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APIS (APIS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009306 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000980 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 3,303,169,223 coins and its circulating supply is 1,987,492,787 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

