Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,073 Shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 11.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 65.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

CBOE opened at $95.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 12-month low of $91.10 and a 12-month high of $138.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets Inc will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Sunday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.69.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $872,174.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,220 shares in the company, valued at $8,623,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $994,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 152,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,167,185.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

