Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.52 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $280,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 815,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $329,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,456.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,970,725. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 55.66%. The business had revenue of $98.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.41%.

FR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.71.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

