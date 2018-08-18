Novelion Therapeutics (NVLN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN) (TSE:QLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Novelion Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and marketing of ocular products for individuals living with rare diseases. The product portfolio includes MYALEPT(R) and JUXTAPID (R) and is also developing zuretinol and metrleptin. Novelion Therapeutics formerly known as QLT Inc. is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVLN. ValuEngine upgraded Novelion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Novelion Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

NASDAQ NVLN opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.52. Novelion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVLN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novelion Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 690,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novelion Therapeutics by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 40,194 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Novelion Therapeutics by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Novelion Therapeutics by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Novelion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novelion Therapeutics Company Profile

Novelion Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company's commercial products include lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA brands; and metreleptin, a recombinant analogue of human leptin, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy under the MYALEPT brand.

