Numeraire (NMR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15,153.00

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Numeraire token can now be bought for $6.24 or 0.00098123 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX. Numeraire has a total market cap of $8.42 million and $15,153.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00281007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00153593 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000198 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011575 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00032083 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

