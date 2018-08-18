Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NVG) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 27,859 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 6.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 123,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 25.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Shares of NYSE NVG opened at $14.89 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

