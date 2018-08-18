NVIDIA (NVDA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on NVIDIA to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $243.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.58.

Shares of NVDA opened at $244.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.56. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $157.37 and a fifty-two week high of $269.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 8.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 34.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $1,237,545.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 295,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,798,552.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Byron sold 15,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total value of $3,707,397.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,611,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,632 shares of company stock worth $67,615,033 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Broderick Brian C boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.8% during the second quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 9,931 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 11,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 38.4% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 152.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 25,365 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

