Oasis Petroleum (OAS) PT Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks cut Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital set a $13.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens set a $15.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.12.

Shares of OAS opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.09.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OAS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,530 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 18,987 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 432,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 154,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,094,167 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,729 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

