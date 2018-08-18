On The Beach Group (OTB) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Numis Securities in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 663 ($8.46) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Thursday, May 24th.

LON OTB opened at GBX 474 ($6.05) on Thursday. On The Beach Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 600 ($7.65).

On The Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of package holidays to short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom. It also provides its services through eBeach.se Website in Sweden, as well as through eBeach.no Website in Norway.

