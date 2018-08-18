Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) Receives $10.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORN. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Noble Financial set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Get Orion Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher James Dealmeida sold 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $56,990.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,132 shares in the company, valued at $846,754. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Stauffer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 463,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,163 shares of company stock worth $424,894. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 78.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

ORN stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.20. 186,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $261.47 million, a P/E ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $159.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. equities research analysts predict that Orion Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.