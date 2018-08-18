Osisko Metals Inc (OM) Director Robert Wares Buys 50,000 Shares

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Robert Wares acquired 10,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$5,400.00.

OM stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,314. Osisko Metals Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.74.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Metals and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated engages in the exploration, development, production, and operation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, and nickel deposits. It holds interests in various properties located in Canada. The company was formerly known as Bowmore Exploration Ltd.

