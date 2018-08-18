PADDY Pwr BETFA/ADR Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.30 (PDYPY)

PADDY Pwr BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.301 per share on Tuesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

Shares of PDYPY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.13. The stock had a trading volume of 24,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,596. PADDY Pwr BETFA/ADR has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get PADDY Pwr BETFA/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PADDY Pwr BETFA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

PADDY Pwr BETFA/ADR Company Profile

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for PADDY Pwr BETFA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PADDY Pwr BETFA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.