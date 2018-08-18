Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $392,000 Position in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (SPNE)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,048 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 8.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 35.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 99.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 261.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 26,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stuart Essig sold 43,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $608,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPNE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.48. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.40.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $36.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine.

