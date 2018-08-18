Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,402 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,822.75, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.03.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.73 million. analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $545,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Luehrs sold 85,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $4,348,755.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,842 shares of company stock worth $6,832,356. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.36.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

