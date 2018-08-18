Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 50,400 AtriCure Inc. (ATRC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.16. AtriCure Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $33.01.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.94 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. research analysts expect that AtriCure Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $121,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 2,090 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

