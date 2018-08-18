Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $20,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Paycom Software by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $139.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $140.37.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 42.01%. sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. First Analysis cut shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 350 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $38,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,768 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $327,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,637 shares of company stock worth $9,469,714 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

