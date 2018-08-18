Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) Insider Michael R. Haske Sells 57,500 Shares

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) insider Michael R. Haske sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.65, for a total value of $3,832,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,010,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,362,688.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Haske also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paylocity alerts:

On Tuesday, August 14th, Michael R. Haske sold 42,500 shares of Paylocity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $2,801,175.00.

NASDAQ PCTY traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $68.92. The company had a trading volume of 503,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,306. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 222.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.94. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $69.18.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.33 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 6,931.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 101,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 100,368 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 431.9% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Paylocity by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Paylocity from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Paylocity from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Paylocity from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paylocity from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.69.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.