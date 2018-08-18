Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for approximately 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bremer Trust National Association boosted its position in Paypal by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 13,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Trust Co boosted its position in Paypal by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 16,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in Paypal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 87,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in Paypal by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Aaron Anderson sold 17,062 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,505,209.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,230.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $2,137,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,297 shares in the company, valued at $29,044,546.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,732 shares of company stock worth $12,778,537 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $85.45 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $92.35. The firm has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

