PC Tel (PCTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “PCTEL designs, develops, and delivers wireless solutions. PCTEL’s products include wireless local area network software products that simplify installation, roaming, Internet access and billing. Its subsidiary, DTI, designs, develops and distributes software-defined receivers and receiver-based products that measure, monitor and optimize the performance of cellular and Wi-Fi networks. . MAXRAD designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes innovative antenna solutions that facilitate and simplify wireless communications. “

Get PC Tel alerts:

PCTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PC Tel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of PC Tel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PC Tel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of PC Tel from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of PCTI opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. PC Tel has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 million, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. PC Tel’s payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Tel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of PC Tel by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 54,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PC Tel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PC Tel by 403.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 82,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PC Tel by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 52,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PC Tel (PCTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PC Tel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Tel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.