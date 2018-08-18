PCM Inc (PCMI) Insider Simon M. Abuyounes Sells 18,171 Shares of Stock

PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) insider Simon M. Abuyounes sold 18,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $416,115.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PCM stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.85. 232,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. PCM Inc has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $282.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.83.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $546.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.98 million. PCM had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 13.96%. equities analysts forecast that PCM Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of PCM to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PCM by 919.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PCM in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in PCM by 49.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in PCM in the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in PCM in the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About PCM

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

