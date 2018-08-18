Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Stake Lowered by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,369 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 302.0% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 278.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

NYSE:PEB opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $206.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.37 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,972 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.