Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) VP Sells $23,776.50 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $23,776.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pegasystems stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.70. 308,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,848. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.00. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $67.95.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $196.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.24 million. Pegasystems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,398,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,481,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,204,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,013,000 after purchasing an additional 28,421 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,065,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,407,000 after purchasing an additional 30,930 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 769,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 744,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients to build and extend their own applications.

