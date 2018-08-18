PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) Director Sells $211,200.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Botein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 7th, Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $211,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 31st, Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $191,100.00.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $196,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $198,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $197,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 19th, Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $205,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $202,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Matthew Botein sold 728 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $14,560.00.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $513.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.49 million. analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $625,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 486.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 52,105 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $610,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1,612.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Barclays set a $26.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

