Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.72 Million

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $14,226.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepe Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Zaif and Tux Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00292195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00154699 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000198 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00033520 BTC.

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash’s launch date was September 26th, 2016. Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 tokens. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pepe Cash is /r/pepetraders. Pepe Cash’s official website is rarepepedirectory.com.

Pepe Cash Token Trading

Pepe Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

